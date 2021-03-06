Bloggers' Forum: MOG chases Shatta Wale for cash, Yaa Pono hot over ‘Facts’

The ‘Facts’ appear to be hunting Yaa Pono. A line in the song targeted at Shatta Wale has been described as ‘distasteful’ by some Kumasi-based rappers who say it denigrates the Garden City.

Yaa Pono maintained on 'Facts' that his talent is unmatched and he took a dig at Shatta Wale for organising young Kumasi-based rappers for a record after doing a collaboration with US star Beyonce. Although Phrimpong and King Paluta who featured on Shatta Wale's song feel insulted, Yaa Pono said that line in the song has been misconstrued.



How nice is the song anyway? Did King Paluta and Phrimpong do justice with their individual diss songs to Yaa Pono?



Does Kwasi Aboagye have the moral right to say the quality of analysis on entertainment shows has dropped? How true is the assertion though?



We tackle these alongside MOG Beatz’s claim that Shatta Wale has refused to pay him despite producing ten songs on his Reign album in 2018.

Abrantepa sits with his able panelists for a riveting discussion on Bloggers’ Forum.



Watch the show below.



