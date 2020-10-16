Bloggers' Forum: Sarkodie under attack over SARS tweet

The #EndSars campaign which has been raging in Nigeria has within the last week attracted global attention and support.

All over the world, personalities and celebrities have taken to social media to call for the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force, over alleged brutalities and excessiveness to lend their support to the movement started.



Multiple Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie whose active presence on social media has earned him a huge following and influence, has been called out for paying a blind eye to the #EndSARS movement and refusing to lend his support.



Recently when issues on racism in America came up in the wake of the George Floyd incident, Sarkodie was very vocal about the issue and went as far as recording a song with M.anifest who many thought he had a beef with.



For this and other reasons, some social media users, especially on Twitter have been bashing Sarkodie for not endorsing #EndSARS and not even a late tweet from him about the matter has been able to quench the public fury on his silence.

On the new episode of GhanaWeb’s Bloggers Forum, Abrantepa and his guests; Nenebi and Ricky Tenneson discussed the merits of the uproar directed at Sarkodie on his silence on #EndSARS.



Watch the discussion below:



