Bloggers’ Forum: Stonebwoy clashes with Kelvynboy, Asem attacks Sarkodie

Kelly, a stout young man has owned up to the pandemonium that occurred at Ashaiman during a shop tour. Kelvynboy, a former signee of Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music, was attacked, Monday during his tour of the new Electroland Shop in Ashaiman.

Kelly in his defense said it was a price Kelvynboy paid for remarking some time ago that he would rather play a show for a GHC7 performance fee than perform at Ashaiman. Before Kelly’s statement, speculations were rife the act was masterminded by Stonebwoy because their working relationship soured.



In the midst of all these, reggae/dancehall artiste Samini who once worked with Stonebwoy has made some suggestions as regards how Kelvynbwoy and Stonebwoy could settle their differences.



Rapper, Asem continues to launch scathing attacks Sarkodie and the release of ‘Brown Paper Bag’ appears to not make things any better for the BET Award winner. Despite the views the song has garnered on YouTube and the conversation it has courted, Asem maintains Sarkodie isn't a better rapper.



What could be the basis of Asem’s constant attack on Sarkodie? Depression, frustration, or a craving for attention?

On this episode of Bloggers’ Forum, host Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and David Mawuli for a riveting discussion of the aforementioned.



Enjoy the show below:





