Bloggers' Forum: Why Trigmatic could become filthy rich soon

In 2018, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka Lindsay disclosed that Ghana imported rice worth $1.1 billion in 2017.

Rice importation, according to him, “takes 82% of all imports into the country”.



Over the years, there have been concerns about why Ghanaians would not consume local rice to help develop the economy and it does appear musician Trigmatic has answers to these concerns hence his decision to venture into rice farming.



Beyond this, showbiz personalities seem to be venturing into farming. Recently, actor John Dumelo showcased some mushrooms from his mushroom farm at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. What is the motivation?



We table this for a discussion on this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum.

Also on the bill is the impact of campaign songs on election results. Can campaign songs change the minds of electorates or they're just meant to entertain?



Abrantepa sits with Trigmatic, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng and Nenebi Tony for a riveting discussion.



Watch the show below:



