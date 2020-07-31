Entertainment

Bloggers' Forum: Wiyaala's outburst, Samini's fury over Shatta-Stonebwoy clash

A comment Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo passed on previous episode of Bloggers' Forum about Wiyaala's brand infuriated the musician as she launched scathing attacks on the entertainment analyst.

In a video clip she posted on social media, Wiyaala said critics should refrain from talking about her if they are of the view that she "does not count". She also mentioned that she will not "fool for awards" like many are expecting her to, insisting that she will not show flesh.



Her many wading into the brouhaha poked organisers of AfroNation and Afrochela for not inviting her to perform.



On this episode of Bloggers' Forum, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Nana Yaw Wiredu put a dagger into Wiyaala and her manager's remarks.



They also analyse Samini's recent outburst as the award-winning musician is not happy about a clash between his 'son' Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. He is of the view that the clash is a mismatch; Shatta Wale should rather face him and not Stonebwoy.

Also, on the bill, musician Edem says the industry is fake.



Watch Abrantepa and his able panellists below.





