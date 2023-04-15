Bloggers, journalists arrive in Ho ahead of 24th VGMA Xperience Concert 2023

Bloggers in Ho for VGMA Xperience concert

Excitement is in the air as bloggers and journalists have arrived in the beautiful city of Ho to cover the 24th VGMA Xperience concert happening tonight at the Ho Sports Stadium.

The event, which makes a grand return after a seven-year terrine to the Volta Region, promises to be a night of unforgettable music, performances, and memories.



As the bloggers and journalists check into their hotels, they are greeted with the warm hospitality that Ho is known for.



The hotels are buzzing with activity as everyone prepares for the concert, which is set to start in a few hours.



The capital city is ready to come alive once again, with some of the best performers in the industry. From Chief One to Medikal, Piesie, Celestine Donkor, Wendy Shay, Camidoh, and many more, the stage is set for an unforgettable night of music.



The bloggers and journalists are all set to cover the event, and they are armed with their cameras, notepads, and laptops, ready to capture every moment of the concert.

They are determined to bring the magic of the VGMA Xperience concert to their followers and to share with the world the incredible talent and creativity that exists in the Ghanaian music industry.



The night will be truly magical with electrifying, and the energy that will be filling the stadium from the opening act to the final performance ahead of the Vodafone Music Awards event.







ADA/OGB