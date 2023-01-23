Bob Marley song: Sarkodie replies Shatta Wale for saying he featured a ghost

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Sarkodie has responded to Shatta Wale after the Dancehall musician commented on the rapper's collaboration with the late Bob Marley.

In a myjoyonline.com report, Sarkodie responded to a question from a fan on Twitter space about Shatta Wale's statement. The rapper replied that many industry folks are pleased with the feature.



“I haven’t checked social media that much, but I think everybody is happy for what has happened unless I’m proven wrong,” he said.



Shatta Wale in an interview on Kumasi-based Luv FM mentioned that it was imperative Ghanaians projected the positive side of the industry instead of trumpeting negative narratives. While explaining his point, he mentioned that Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley should be one of the issues to be projected.



"As we hear, Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley, it’s so beautiful, at least we have someone who has featured a ghost, we should praise him," said Shatta Wale.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie disclosed that he nearly declined the opportunity to feature on the Bob Marley classic, which was made available for streaming on all platforms on Friday, January 20, 2023.



On a +44 Podcast, the Ghanaian artist discussed his thoughts on his collaboration and stated he didn't feel deserving of having his voice on the same tune as the iconic Reggae legend.



“When I had the email, I almost passed it on, and not just out of respect, I felt that I was not worthy to lay my vocals next to the legend. I was really hard on myself,” he told the host of the podcast, Sideman.



