Bobrisky causes a stir as he makes N500 notes rain at party

Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, often known as Bobrisky or Mummy of Lagos, continues to make waves at events with his extravagant presence.

A recent video shared by Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut has sparked debate on social media about Bobrisky’s lavish show at a party.



Bobrisky stole the show in the short clip, raining N500 notes while dancing to a classic song by veteran Fuji artist, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1).



Everyone’s attention was drawn to the crossdresser, who radiated an aura of fun and flamboyance.



Bobrisky, dressed in stunning attire, took center stage at the celebration, capturing attendees with his captivating presence.

The video rapidly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens who couldn’t stop sharing their responses and ideas.



Many commended Bobrisky for his confidence and ability to command attention, while others amazed at the lavish display of money.



See the video below:



