Bobrisky loses father

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as 'Bobrisky', has lost his father

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky has lost his father, Kunle Okunneye.

One of his siblings' sons, Debola Okunneye, who confirmed the news on Monday, August 14 said, "Yes, my father died this morning and we are making preparations for his burial."



His demise was also confirmed by a family friend and industry colleague 'identified' as a lastborn.



Lastborn, the Secretary of the Beach Nigeria Enterprises, a car rental service situated at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, where then late Okunneye worked as one of its directors, said the deceased will be buried according to Islamic rites by 4 pm today.

'Yes, you saw it. It's true, he will be buried by 4 pm today," Lastborn confirmed.



Okunneye, a native of Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun state, will be laid to rest in his hometown.



Meanwhile, Bobrisky is yet to comment on the issue.