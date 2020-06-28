Tabloid News

Bobrisky’s ‘breasts’ causes commotion among Nigerians

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olorunwaje, popularly known as Bobrisky has caused serious commotion online with his breasts.

The Yoruba born bleaching expert who was spotted days ago at his father’s birthday dressed as a man, without wig, nails, breast, hips, bum, heels, lashes, and female accessories has once again set the internet on fire with his new photo.



Bobrisky shared a lovely new photo and in the photo, it appears like he has a real pair of breasts when zoomed.



Nigerians have however taken to social media to react to the photo as many are confused as to how he manages to do it. While some believe it’s real, others insist it’s fake.



See some reactions below…



“Nope they are not, if not where did they go the day she went to celebrate her dad’s birthday? Abi she tie wraparound wrapper on top them?”

“If it does, where was it during this father’s birthday?”



“Well, looks are deceptive, especially on SM”



“She’s a beautiful man”



“He forgot it on his dad’s birthday”



“Its called prosthetic breast, for those whose breasts are cut off due to breast Cancer.”

