Bobrisky shows off his new but after surgery

Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media to flaunt his newly acquired butt.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Bobrisky showed himself at the hospital receiving treatment.

He was seen wearing a G-string as he turned to the camera to reveal his new butt while standing in front of a mirror.

The video has since generated several comments from Nigerians who trooped to his comment section to share their thoughts.

Some are of the view that the video of Bobrisky's butt is fake while others raise concerns over his decision to change his body from a man to a woman.

ojerehighstar8: Our problem in Nigeria is letter B!

Buhari, Bobrisky, Blessing CEO, Boko Haram, BBnNaija, Bet9ja, BBL and finally Bestie

nurse_canazy: Show face senior man....you too lie ,we know you wella

uchemaduagwu: Jesus, which Chewing Gum Dem take join this to your IKEBE? No be real

fashion_magicblog: Check well he wore it...it doesn't look like his body

