3
Menu
Entertainment

Bobrisky shows off his new butt after surgery

Bobrisky Butt Naked Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media to flaunt his newly acquired butt.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Bobrisky showed himself at the hospital receiving treatment.

He was seen wearing a G-string as he turned to the camera to reveal his new butt while standing in front of a mirror.

The video has since generated several comments from Nigerians who trooped to his comment section to share their thoughts.

Some are of the view that the video of Bobrisky's butt is fake while others raised concerns over his decision to change his body from a man to a woman.

ojerehighstar8: Our problem in Nigeria is letter B!

Buhari, Bobrisky, Blessing CEO, Boko Haram, BBnNaija, Bet9ja, BBL and finally Bestie

nurse_canazy: Show face senior man....you too lie, we know you wella

uchemaduagwu: Jesus, which Chewing Gum Dem take join this to your IKEBE? No be real

fashion_magicblog: Check well he wore it...it doesn't look like his body

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku