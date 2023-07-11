Bobrisky undergoes another body enhancement surgery

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has once again made headlines as he undergoes another body enhancement surgery.

The socialite took to Instagram to share a video of himself undergoing butt enlargement surgery, giving his followers an insight into the procedure.



The video quickly gained attention and sparked discussions among social media users.



In a separate post shared on his verified Facebook page, Bobrisky expressed his determination to maintain his happiness despite the pain associated with the surgery.



He confessed to being scared of the surgical process but affirmed his commitment to enhancing his appearance.



Bobrisky wrote, "The surgery pain won't stop my happiness. I may be afraid of the pain, but I will always prioritize enhancing my beauty."

Known for his controversial and extravagant lifestyle, Bobrisky has been open about his experiences with cosmetic procedures in the past.



His willingness to undergo various surgeries and enhancements has fueled debates and attracted criticism from the public.











ADA/BB

You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







