0
Menu
Entertainment

Bobrisky undergoes another body enhancement surgery

BOBRISKY BUTT SURGERY Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has once again made headlines as he undergoes another body enhancement surgery.

The socialite took to Instagram to share a video of himself undergoing butt enlargement surgery, giving his followers an insight into the procedure.

The video quickly gained attention and sparked discussions among social media users.

In a separate post shared on his verified Facebook page, Bobrisky expressed his determination to maintain his happiness despite the pain associated with the surgery.

He confessed to being scared of the surgical process but affirmed his commitment to enhancing his appearance.

Bobrisky wrote, "The surgery pain won't stop my happiness. I may be afraid of the pain, but I will always prioritize enhancing my beauty."

Known for his controversial and extravagant lifestyle, Bobrisky has been open about his experiences with cosmetic procedures in the past.

His willingness to undergo various surgeries and enhancements has fueled debates and attracted criticism from the public.





ADA/BB

You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says