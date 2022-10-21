0
Body 2 Body - DJ Vyrusky teams up with KiDi & Camidoh

32691103 DJ Vyrusky with KiDi & Camidoh

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian award-winning disk jockey and record producer Kofi ‘DJ Vyrusky’ Amoako has engaged KiDi and Camidoh for a new song.

Titled ‘Body 2 Body’, it was released today, Thursday, 20 October 2022.

Shot and directed by Tigon Creative Studios, the official music video is up on the Lynx Entertainment YouTube channel starring all three music makers.

At the moment, DJ Vyrusky is in New Zealand on a tour with Kuami Eugene.

Camidoh has released a song called ‘Slow’ featuring Magixx and, while his name is trending at the time of this publication on Twitter, there is also a picture of him with superstar singer Yemi Alade in what looks like the latter’s home.

KiDi has also released his latest project titled ‘4Play’ and it has 4 songs.

