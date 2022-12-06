Body goals: Ayisha Modi competes with Moesha in latest photos

Ayisha Modi is a music investor and an artiste manager

Netizens are gushing over Ayisha Modi’s new curvaceous body in a couple of pictures shared on her Instagram wall.

The popular music investor was seen in a leopard skin-printed jumpsuit which boldly defined her curves.



She complimented the outfit with a pair of stilettos and a curly human hair.



Ayisha Modi, with her face baked to perfection (Make up), posed by a sleek white range rover in an unidentified compound.



It can be recalled that in May 2022, Ayisha’s new body was spotted in a viral video where she was seen participating in a dance challenge.



Ayisha Modi who resides in the United States stormed the country sometime in September with the new body stature after earlier admitting to undergoing some sort of procedure to shed some weight.



Earlier, the popular socialite disclosed that she was motivated to enroll in a weight loss plan after a visit to the hospital revealed that she had a body mass index of 408, a little over the normal index.

Miss Modi, claimed that she had spent a whopping sum of $40,000, an equivalent of GHC250, 000 in a bid to lose an overwhelming amount of weight.



Checkout the photos below:





EB/AE