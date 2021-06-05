Body shaming inspired ‘Heavy Load’ – Eno Barony shares cyberbullying experience

Rapper Eno Barony

Rapper Eno Barony has told Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive that her biggest song, ‘Heavy Load’, was written based on her experiences with online trolls.

She said, “I am one person who has been body-shamed my whole career. When you look at my age and my body, my body is bigger.” Eno said she always had to deal with online trolls who never hesitated to criticize her body.



She also confirmed that her weight is not a result of bad eating habits. She believes genetics has a hand in it.



According to the rapper, she does not let the negativity get to her. “I have grown so much. So right now, I feel that it is all part of the work. I do not block it. I just allow it. The negativity will come and make the positivity look so beautiful.”



She also mentioned that her single ‘Mommy’ is dear to her heart. According to the rapper, writing the song was a very emotional process because it brought memories of her late mother.



Eno Barony has four category nominations at the VGMA’S. She has nominations for Best Rapper, Best Hip-hop, Best Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year, and Best Hiplife Song. The rapper also has a new song, ‘God is a Woman’.



‘Heavy Load’ has become the anthem for plus-sized women all over the country. Watch the music video on Eno Barony’s official YouTube channel.