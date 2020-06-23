Entertainment

Bodyguard who attacked Kelvynboy explains situation

Bossu Kelly, the commander in chief of the alleged former bodyguard of Stonebwoy who slapped Kelvynboy and prevented him from performing in Ashaiman has spoken.

Yesterday, almost all the news outlets and entertainment portals captured how Kelvynboy was attacked during a performance at the opening of Electroland Ghana’s new branch in Ashaiman.



Well, the leader of the group who slapped the musician and attacked him has explained the rationale behind his bizarre action without fear.



According to Kelly, Kelvynboy went again his own words after revealing several months ago that he will perform at another venue for 1Ghc than to perform at any show in Ashaiman.



Kelly explained that he had to prevent Kelvyn Boy because he felt the statement made by the former Burniton Music signee some months ago was disrespectful to the people of Ashaiman.

He quizzed whether Kelvyn Boy paid homage to the chiefs of the land before performing at Electroland Ghana’s new branch.



He added that he will face the law if the need is because the young musician deserves more slaps than what he received yesterday.



Watch the video below:





