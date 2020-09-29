Bola Ray, Kojo Cue, King Promise, others celebrate Daddy Lumba

Today has been declared ‘Daddy Lumba Day’ by die-hard fans of the legendary Ghanaian musician as he celebrates his birthday.
Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba turns 56 today, and Ghanaians are celebrating him for being a great musician.
His songs are being played non-stop on every radio station in the country, and this just shows how great and influential Daddy Lumba is.
‘Daddy Lumba’ has also been trending all day on Twitter, as birthday wishes keep coming in from Ghanaians.
Bola Ray, Kojo Cue, Quamina MP, King Promise and Eazzy are among Ghanaian celebrities who took to Twitter to celebrate DL.
See posts below:
A legend is what you are. Happy Birthday Charles Kwadwo Fosu a.k.a Daddy Lumba. pic.twitter.com/K4aDbxmjvb— Bola Ray (@TheRealBolaRay) September 29, 2020
Pouring myself a glass of something strong and putting on Makra Mo & Ankwannoma on repeat. Happy Birthday Daddy Lumba.— #ForMyBrothers Album Out Now (@KOJO_Cue) September 29, 2020
Happy Birthday Daddy Lumba from Young Daddy Lumba ????!! Shouts @adom_tv for the feature. pic.twitter.com/H3A7dx5mJF— King Promise (@IamKingPromise) September 29, 2020
God bless the legend Daddy Lumba. forever an inspiration. Happy birthday Sir.— Change your style (@Quamina_Mp) September 29, 2020
Daddy Lumba is the GOAT of Ghana Music ! ?????????? . We should have a holiday in celebration of him every year .— EAZZY ... ? FIRST LADY ? ... (@Eazzyfirstlady) September 29, 2020
A special, blessed birthday to the legendary, Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba (DL). Ghana's version of Michael Jackson! The greatest to ever do it. ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Q2CIPQMnc4— Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah (@ntimination) September 29, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.