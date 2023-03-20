Bola Ray grabs wife’s behind delivering energetic dance moves

Bola Ray and wife having a good time

Ghanaian media personality, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, has surprised his fans with energetic freestyle dance moves alongside his wife, Dorcas.

In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, the couple was seen dressed in black attire, with Bola Ray in a black long-sleeve shirt and pants and Dorcas in a black skirt and blazer with white shoes.



Bola Ray showcased impressive dance skills, moving his body in rhythm to the music, while Dorcas tried to keep up with him.



During the dance, he drew closer to his wife and playfully grabbed her buttocks, which left her tapping his back and looking surprised and amused at the same time.



The video captured the couple having a great time on the dance floor, and many Ghanaians expressed admiration for their love and chemistry.



Bola Ray's playful and fun side, which is not often seen in public, was also showcased.

The event where the video was taken was not disclosed, but Bola Ray's colleague and protégé, Serwaa Amihere, was also seen hugging and chatting with him.



Serwaa Amihere, who is a news anchor and presenter at GHOne TV, has worked with Bola Ray for several years.













ADA/BB