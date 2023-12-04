Bola Ray heaps praises on George Andah as he speaks about how he discovered him 25 years ago

Bola Ray and George Andah

Legendary media personality Bola Ray took the stage at the launch of Jaga 4 Bitters, owned by Dr. Christian Agyemang, the esteemed producer of Taabea Bitters and other pharmaceuticals and shared some nostalgic stories about the time he started his media journey some 25 years ago.

Bola Ray in his story traced the roots of his illustrious career back to the guidance and mentorship of former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency and branding expert, George Andah.



Bola Ray, who is currently the CEO of the EIB Group, disclosed that over 25 years ago, during his time at the University of Ghana, George Andah recognized his untapped potential and decided to take him under his wings.



Speaking with deep gratitude, Bola Ray credited Mr. Andah for being the guiding force that steered him toward becoming a household name in the media space.



Reflecting on those formative years, Bola Ray revealed that George Andah didn’t just stop at recognizing potential; he actively mentored him by opening doors to significant opportunities.

Among these pivotal moments, Bola Ray revealed that Mr. Andah introduced him Guinness and later facilitated his entry into the dynamic world of MTN.



Through these experiences, the award-winning media personality mentioned that he was able to gain exposure and also learn some valuable lessons that has shaped his successful career trajectory.



Watch the video below:



