Bola Ray will one day become Ghana's president - Bishop Adonteng Boateng

CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

Bishop Adonteng Boateng, renowned for his prophetic insights, has boldly declared that media mogul, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, is destined to become the president of Ghana.

In a moment of spiritual enlightenment captured by blogger Attractive Mustapha during a Sunday service at the Divine World International Ministries USA, the pastor captured the attention of congregants with a prophetic revelation destined to reshape Ghana's political landscape.



Addressing the assembly, Bishop Adonteng Boateng, based in the USA, directed his prophecy towards none other than Bola Ray, the esteemed broadcaster of Starr FM and CEO of EIB Network.



Drawing on the intriguing connection between Bola Ray and renowned gospel musician Uncle Ato from their shared classroom history, the bishop proclaimed with resolute certainty that Bola Ray would soon lead the country.



“Bola Ray will one day become the President of Ghana," Bishop Adonteng Boateng said.

The weight of this proclamation filled the sanctuary as the man of God urged Ghanaians to unite in fervent prayer, fostering a collective energy toward the realization of this divine destiny for Bola Ray.



Drawing parallels to past prophecies that came to fruition, such as the ascension of former President John Dramani Mahama, Bishop Adonteng Boateng invoked a sense of anticipation and belief in the fulfillment of Bola Ray's prophetic journey.



This revelation not only ignites hope but also sparks contemplation on the intricate interplay between faith, destiny, and the future trajectory of Ghana's leadership.