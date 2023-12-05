Bolanle Ninalowo allegedly finds love with Chris Attoh's ex, months after his divorce

Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite are rumoured to be dating

Speculations about a possible romantic relationship between Nollywood stars Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite have surfaced, and the actor is not shying away from publicly expressing his affection for her.

Recently, Ninalowo proudly featured Damilola on his Instagram page, sharing a stunning photo of her while urging his fans to help him tag her.



This move sparked widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship, particularly in light of Damilola’s previous marriage to Chris Attoh.



More recently, Ninalowo took to his Instagram to show support for Damilola’s upcoming project, encouraging his fans to extend their support as well. Damilola had announced her plans to host an exciting retreat next year and sought input from her audience.



That's not all, he also shared a 'lovey-dovey' gym workout video that skyrocketed the rumours.



Showing his support, Ninalowo urged his followers to visit Damilola’s page and participate in a survey linked in her bio, emphasizing their collective support for her endeavor.

He reposted Damilola’s announcement and expressed his enthusiasm for the event, urging his fans to contribute to the survey, ensuring that it would be a memorable and successful experience.



Following his post, reactions poured in, with some fans criticizing him for swiftly moving on from his ex-wife and the mother of his children, while others expressed their admiration for the new couple.



One commenter, Dumahlyn, wrote, “So this is love.”



Another commenter, Annie Dago, expressed gratitude for Ninalowo’s support of “our Iyawo.”



Commenter Ch Foods stated, “She is pretty but please I don’t want to hear the replacer is badder because it’s a lie from the pit of hell.”

One commenter, Official Haleeemah, advised Damilola not to disappoint them in the future.



Ninalowo had announced his divorce from his wife and the mother of his two children in September, sharing a heartfelt post on his Instagram page. He expressed acceptance of the situation and listed the efforts he had made to salvage the marriage, acknowledging that their relationship was significant despite its end.



In a subsequent interview with TVC, Ninalowo emphasized the divine nature of his past relationship while expressing his readiness to move on. Shortly after the divorce announcement, he sought advice on courting his new love interest and declared his determination to embrace life freely.