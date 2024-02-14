Entertainment

'Boo’d up or single': How Ghanaian celebrities are celebrating Val’s Day

Celebs Vals Day.png Some of your favourite Ghanaian celebrities clad in red outfits

Wed, 14 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is the season of love, and as usual, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete if Instagram isn’t flooded with glittering red cute outfits from Ghanaian celebrities.

Single or hitched, these celebrities have found a reason to celebrate and also spread messages of love.

The extremely ‘intentional’ couples are also throwing it back, remembering the years with nostalgia-inducing pictures that have turned heads online.

Nonetheless, since February 14 is touted as the most romantic day of the year, let’s round it up on how celebrities have made this day special.

Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selorm Galley Fiawoo (SELLY) (@sellygalley)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Umu Salma Mumin (@salmamumin)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Biggest Fella (@fellamakafui)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HRH STACY AMOATENG (@stacyamoatenggh)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HAROLD AMENYAH (@haroldamenyah)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Haniya Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swag of Africa???????????????????????? (@swagofafricanews)



EB/BB
