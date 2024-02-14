'Boo’d up or single': How Ghanaian celebrities are celebrating Val’s Day

Some of your favourite Ghanaian celebrities clad in red outfits

It is the season of love, and as usual, Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete if Instagram isn’t flooded with glittering red cute outfits from Ghanaian celebrities.

Single or hitched, these celebrities have found a reason to celebrate and also spread messages of love.



The extremely ‘intentional’ couples are also throwing it back, remembering the years with nostalgia-inducing pictures that have turned heads online.



Nonetheless, since February 14 is touted as the most romantic day of the year, let’s round it up on how celebrities have made this day special.



Check out the posts below:





EB/BB