Bookworm reading competition was a huge success

The first three winners (upper primary) in a pose

Source: Michael Osei, Contributor

CEO of Bookworm Avenue Consult Reverend Nelson Kofi-Poku has described the first ever edition of the Bookworm reading competition as huge success.

The competition was necessitated to rekindle and sustain the reading abilities of pupils during the COVID-19 lockdown period. And having been widely accepted by parents and contestants, the CEO and his team have decided to annualize it.



Last Sunday, parents and their wards, relatives and friends left the plush Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry’s (CEM) main auditorium satisfied with brilliant reading from the contestants.



In all, 14 contestants, five from the lower primary division and nine from the upper primary battled and competed for the ultimate prestigious prize of laptops and a crystal customized plaque put on board by the organizers of the competition, Bookworm Consults.



The C.E.O of SPEAK APP, Mr. Frank Oye also gave special cash prizes to the winners who emerged from the two categories.

And after keenly contested sessions



Hikmann Namah of Legon Basic school emerged winner in the upper primary division with Nana Yaa Akorsah of The McCarthy Hill School taking second place and Queenstar Martey of Platinum Montessori School following in third place.



In the lower primary division, Albertina Larbi of St. Clare Preparatory School came first, while Evette Esinam of Ministry of Health Basic School and Pearl Martey of Platinum Montessori School placed second and third respectively.



The Bookworm CEO, also a journalist assured the enthused and large audience that the Bookworm competition had come to stay and will go a long way to help the children in becoming great leaders in their generation in our country Ghana. He called on corporate Ghana to join hands with the organisers and support a worthy cause. The next season is scheduled for November.

