Boomplay partners 3Music Awards for Breakthrough Act of the Year category

3music Awards is in its 4th year

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor

Boomplay, the largest music streaming and download service in Africa, is partnering with Ghana and West Africa's most exciting music awards scheme 3Music Awards for its 2021 edition.

Central to the partnership is Boomplay's sponsorship of the Breakthrough Act of the Year category of the awards.



The Breakthrough Act of the Year is the most exciting and dominant Breakthrough Act/Group of the Year, whose recording(s) became extremely popular within the year under review.



3Music Awards has been at the forefront of leading innovation in the music ecosystem. With this partnership, 3Music Awards strikes a unique relationship that sets it on a solid footing for the future while Boomplay reaffirms its commitment to support the growth and development of Ghanaian music.



"Boomplay has been an ally for years and we are excited that in our 4th year, we still get to partner with them for the Breakthrough Act of the Year among others," Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO of 3Media Networks, organisers of the awards explains.

He adds that, "We see this as a validation of all the amazing work we have been putting into the scheme and an avenue to once again open more windows of opportunity to the Ghanaian musician."



Speaking about Boomplay's involvement, Elizabeth Ntiamoah, General Manager for Boomplay Ghana, relayed that, "We as a team are very excited to be a part of this year's 3Music Awards and particularly a category that is centered on growth and the highlight of young, innovative and talented artists who are looking to change the game and take our music above and beyond. I believe our involvement will go a long way to benefiting to both parties, the artistes and fans as this is directly in line with how passionate Boomplay is about legitimately pushing the music from our continent."



The winner of the Boomplay Breakthrough Act of the Year will receive a valuable promotional package from Boomplay. The package includes marketing the content of the category winner in all Boomplay operating countries; Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya, and investment in media push for the winner through billboards and a press run.



The 4th annual 3Music Awards takes place on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Accra, Ghana.

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor