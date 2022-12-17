0
Menu
Entertainment

Boomplay reveals 6 classic songs Ghana can't stop streaming

68057179 The songs range from the 90's to the 2000s

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Africa's biggest audio streaming platform Boomplay has revealed six old songs that "are still loved by fans."

The classics are from between the years 1990 and 2010.

Mr. Music Man, Kojo Antwi, has two songs, 'MeNya Ntaban' featuring Sonti Ndebele and 'Mfa Me Nkoho', as part of the Ghanaian songs on the list.

Daddy Lumba's 'Ankwanoma' is the other.

The international songs heavily consumed in Ghana are from three independent genres: Hip-hop, 2Pac's 'Dear Mama'; Reggae, Culture's 'Chant Down Babylon' and Pop, Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One'.

The data was collected from streaming activities on the platform in Ghana between November 1, 2021, and October 31, 2022.

At the maiden edition of ‘The Showbiz Conference’ which took place on Thursday, 11 August 2022, Boomplay Ghana's General Manager, Elizabeth Ntiamoah, alias Lyza, revealed that in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, the service observed that people started gravitating towards the classics, “old songs. Things they were already used to and also very mellow types of songs.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt