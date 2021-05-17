Boomplay takes Mother’s Day CSR to Ridge Hospital

Some representatives of Boomplay, others in a group photograph

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor

Boomplay, Africa’s largest music streaming and download platform, marked its extended Mother’s Day celebrations by donating COVID-19 essentials and cleaning materials to the Maternity Ward of the Ridge Hospital (Greater Accra Regional Hospital), to support the hospital’s maternal health service delivery.

The company also made donations to all mothers in the post-natal ward of the hospital.



Speaking during the donation ceremony held at the hospital over the weekend, Boomplay Ghana’s Country Manager, Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, explained that the donation was part of an on-going corporate social responsibility initiative by Boomplay aimed at supporting key areas of society and impacting lives.



“We believe mothers are the backbone of society. Therefore as part of our Mother’s Day campaign this year, we decided to focus on maternal health and mothers with newly-born babies. We are elated to donate these items to the hospital and mothers in the post-natal ward. As a company, we remain committed to playing our part in the society, with the aim of creating impact and leaving a mark in the lives of many. Thus, we hope to do more in the near future,” Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie intimated.



Her sentiments were echoed by Mr. Simon Awok-Badek, Health Service Administrator of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, who received the donation on behalf of the hospital's management. He expressed sincere gratitude to Boomplay for the kind gesture.



"It is noble of you (Boomplay) to remember mothers on Mother's Day and decide to put a smile on their faces. Equally noble is your company’s gesture of not letting the guards down regarding the fight against Covid-19 by presenting the hospital with Covid-19 essentials. We can only urge you to continue supporting us and other key areas of society," Mr. Simon Awok-Badek concluded.



The Boomplay team after presenting the items to the hospital were led by senior hospital staff, Mr. Akrasi (Administrator-on-Duty) and Mrs. Millicent Krampah (Senior Nursing Officer in-Charge), to the Post-Natal Ward where all mothers with newly born babies were each given a gift bag containing food provisions and home souvenirs.

The items donated to the hospital, however, included 4 gallons each of antiseptic, disinfectant and liquid soap, 40 bottles of sanitizers, 70 boxes of nose masks, a carton of medicated soap, a carton of washing soap, 2 sacks of washing powder, 10 jumbo size paper towels, 350 pieces of toilet roll and 10 packs of water.



Earlier in the week, also as part of its 2021 Mother’s Day campaign, Boomplay had partnered with a select number of artistes on its streaming platform including Efya, Mr. Drew and Yaw Tog to surprise their moms on Mother’s Day with a gift package.



The videos capturing the surprise moments will be up on the social media pages of the artistes and Boomplay this week.



Boomplay is largest music streaming and download service in Africa and has regional offices in Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya. As of March, 2021, Boomplay has over 50 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) with a catalogue of over 50 million songs.



Boomplay offers artistes or content creators a means to monetize their music by allowing its users stream music for free (freemium subscription but with ads) or pay for a daily, weekly or monthly plan (paid subscription) to stream and download music to play without internet.