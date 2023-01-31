Borga Silvia kisses Nana Ama McBrown, netizens react

Borga Silvia and Nana Ama sharing a kiss

Over the weekend, Kumawood actress Borga Silvia and her identical twin sister laid to rest their elder sister, Cynthia Amankwaa Gyamfi, in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Some celebrities in the Kumawood film industry rallied behind the sisters and attended the burial to show their support.



A video posted on TikTok by user ditabhey shows Nana Ama McBrown and Borga Silvia exchanging a quick kiss on the lips.



This occurred when the actress was greeting well-wishers who had traveled to support her and her family.



While the kiss was short and brief, some internet users have stated that they see nothing wrong with a pleasant kiss exchanged between two individuals who have nothing but love and respect for themselves, even though many Ghanaians considered it inappropriate for two women to lock lips.



In some social media reactions, a user said, “There’s nothing wrong in this kiss, Ghana Wey we be Jon like this be normal.”



Another added, “People should know that she lives in Australia ???????? so she knows there’s nothing wrong with greeting your friends with a kiss.”

A third said, “Was that a kiss on the lips, or did I not see clearly?”



Watch the video below:





