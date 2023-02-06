Bosheba breaks silence on altercation with SammyKay, bemoans disrespect from the blogger

Ghanaian singer, Bosheba de Shyne

Ghanaian artiste, Bosheba de Shyne, has opened up on his reasons for storming out of an interview session with popular Ghanaian blogger, SammyKay.

Earlier in an interview with the blogger, things got heated up between the two after the musician was displeased with his line of questioning.



SammyKay was said to have asked the ‘Vanilla crooner’ to ditch music and focus on other things as according to him, the venture is no longer beneficial to him.



SammyKay who didn’t see reasons for the blogger to continue his music career appeared sentimental while suggesting that the singer is somewhat wasting his time with music.



But these statements, coupled with his angry tone compelled the singer to storm out of the interview.

Following the incident, Sammy Kay is said to have spoken about the ordeal and narrated his side of the story on a number of platforms.



But opening up on what really ensued, Bosheba has described as disrespectful and unfair, the treatment that was meted out to him by SammyKay.



He said the blogger asked him to give up on his passion and leave the music industry for new younger artistes who according to him, are making the best out of it.



“He started to raise his voice at a point, when I sat with him, he started with gentleman, why do you want to continue doing this music thing? Why don’t you stop and focus on other things because clearly after that hit song you had, nothing seems to be working anymore. I found that offensive and asked if he said those things because of my disability. I walked out because things got heated up.” He stated in an interview.