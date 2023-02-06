0
Menu
Entertainment

Bosheba out with new single titled ‘Redemption song’

Bohyeba7.png Ghanaian singer, Bosheba de Shyne

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: Bosheba

Ghanaian singer, Bosheba de Shyne, has released his latest single titled, ‘Redemption song’.

The song seeks to highlight the everyday struggles and at the same motivate the Ghanaian youth to push harder in their quest for success.

The track which has been touted as a ‘street anthem’ was accompanied by some visuals which capture the ghetto setting.

It tells the story of how a struggling man persisted in the quest to succeed despite being turned down several times.

It also throws the spotlight on how the basic necessities of life such as food and so on are somewhat a luxury to some ghetto youth while encouraging them that everything will be alright.

Other parts of the song capture a call on God to rescue and come to the aid of every struggling Ghanaian.

Watch the video below:



https://mipromo.ffm.to/boshebadeshyne-redemptionsong

Source: Bosheba
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals