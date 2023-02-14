Bosom P-Yung, Lord Paper want statue erected for Daddy Lumba

Bosom P-Yung and Lord Paper

Bosom P-Yung and Lord Paper have indicated that Highlife legend Daddy Lumba deserves a commemorative statue.

The Ghanaian singers made the indication in the last scene for their new collaboration titled 'Ohemaa'. The song and its video were released on Friday, February 10, 2023.



Marking their reconciliation since their 2021 feud, 'Ohemaa' is another Burger Highlife bop akin to the classics churned out by Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, alias DL.



In 2020, Paper featured P-Yung on 'Asabone' which was reminiscent of DL's 'Ankwanoma'.



In 2021, Paper released a follow up called 'Skin Pain' originally featuring P-Yung. The latter's verse was dropped for a new one by Mr Drew, however. This was taken as an insult by P-Yung prompting a social media feud which later escalated into a physical confrontation initiated by P-Yung at Kikibees, East Legon, Accra. He also released a diss song targeted at Paper titled 'Nipa Bone (Wicked Person)'.

Their 2023 song 'Ohemaa' was produced by Gomez Beatx. The music video was directed by Oskhari.



In the 80s, Ghanaian immigrants to Germany created the Burger variant or sub-genre for the iconic Highlife genre. In German, 'Bürger' means citizen or resident of a city or state.



Burger Highlife was marked by influences from popular music such as disco, funk and reggae, and the new Highlife style incorporated computer-generated sounds contrary to the typical live band tradition of the genre.



The multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and businessman Daddy Lumba made a name in Germany with the sub-genre and has since become a Highlife powerhouse with more than 20 albums to his name and a plethora of hits.