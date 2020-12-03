Bosom P-Yung releases new visual for 'Bang' featuring Joey B

Ghanaian rap sensation, Bosom P-Yung, has featured Joey B in new visual for hit single 'Bang'.

The song is off Bosom P-Yung's new project 'Acheampong Boy'. In this latest song, Bosom P-Yung takes on the challenge to work with a drill beat gliding effortlessly on it.



Bosom P-Yung has released his new EP titled ‘Acheampong Boys’.



The star-studded studio project houses 7 songs and features acts like Kwesi Arthur, Kweku Smoke, Medikal, Yaa Pono and Joey B.

Bosom P-Yung has said time without number that he has no limitations when it comes to music. On ‘Acheampong Boys’, Bosom P-Young takes us on a sonic trip touching bases of multiple genres.



