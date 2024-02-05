Bounty Killer murdered Shatta Wale on his own song - Caleb Nii Boye

Caleb Nii Boye

Source: Senason Cyril, Contributor

Shatta Wale's newly released album, "Konekt," has ignited meaningful discussions within the music industry, with experts and executives sharing their insights on its impact and significance.

The album, which dropped on February 2nd, 2023, has garnered diverse opinions from industry players and music experts.



According to Caleb Nii Boye, a radio presenter, Bounty Killer stood out among all the featured artists on the album, delivering an outstanding performance that truly complemented the last song, "Commando."



"For the first time, I heard an artist murder a Shatta Wale track. Bounty Killer did justice to the Commando song. Ragga could be Shatta's strength, not singing, as he went in 'HARD' on Chasing Paper," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The popularity of the eight-track album is on the rise, as it continues to dominate the charts across various music streaming platforms.



Meanwhile, Caleb has said the album is “Different, sweet but not extraordinary”, adding that "production is solid." He has rated the album 7/10.