‘Boyz’ video: Bum slap scene pure acting – Yemi Alade

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has said if artistes do not get questioned about girls “giggling their bum and having artistes grind on them”, then no one can question her for the scenes in her current music video.

The ‘Johnny’ hitmaker, who is out with a new song titled ‘Boyz’, was speaking in an interview with Prince Benjamin on the Class Drive (CD) on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 23 June 2020.



In the ‘Boyz’ video, Yemi’s friend, Seyi Shay, saw a topless man bearing drinks in a bucket in a club and spanked his bum in quite a nice way.



She then winks at him and beckoned the bloke to come hither with her finger.



According to Yemi, whatever happened was very consensual.

She explained that the scene was acted out by two people who were familiar with each other.



She said: “When a stranger, a guy whacks a female’s behind, it will be seen as sexual harassment but in this situation, we can both confidently agree that these two people are not strangers. They know each other, a script was written and the guy took his role, so, it’s an act, not something done in the dark or in hiding, you know it’s acting”.



She also noted: “You watch them in videos, they have girls giggling their bum and have artistes grinding on them, I’m not sure people get questioned for that, so, I don’t think I should be getting questioned for that.”

