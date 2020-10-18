Bra Alex releases 'Mebodam'

Bra Alex

Source: Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, Contributor

Sensational Ghanaian Young Rapper “Bra Alex” serves his fans with a new Bars of Rap song which he titled “Mebodam”.

The Young Rapper after winning the heart of Ghanaians with his different version of rap music has released yet another banger.



Mebodam by Bra Alex is produced by Gigz Beatz.

Enjoy Bra Alex below:





