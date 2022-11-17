Brand positioning contributing factor to growth of gospel industry

Kwesi Ernest

The brand positioning of recent Ghanaian gospel programs has contributed immensely to the progress of the industry, Dr. Kwesi Ernest, an artiste manager and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media Excel has said.

He acknowledges the current trend of the gospel industry compared to the past, something he indicated is making a difference and has excelled as well.



During a radio interview on Onua FM’s ”Anigye Mmre” he made mention of brand positioning as the major role of musicians in recent times.



He argued that the controversies and positive image or perception of the gospel artistes have further encouraged the patronage of gospel programs or events in the country.



Dr. Kwesi Ernest stated that recent gospel shows or events come with dynamic performances like the choreography, live band and many more.

He said gospel programmes are safe to attend or participate in because all safety measures are put in place for the safety of people who would be present for a successful event.



Concluding his remarks, he said that artistes in recent times and event planners show honesty to their patrons and fanatics and are able to meet their expectations.



He said there are instances in the past where events are disorganised due to disappointments and failures from both the patrons and organizers as compared to the recent industry.