Branding reggae as music for ‘wee smokers’ is inaccurate – Kofi Kinaata

Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata

Multiple award-winning musician, Kofi Kinaata, has downplayed the perception that reggae is a type of music meant for ‘wee smokers’.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Effiakuma Love’ hitmaker said some of the gospel songs done in Ghana are equally carved in reggae beats.



Speaking on the issue which he finds unfair, the highlife singer said, “Recording a reggae song doesn’t mean I have done a song for wee smokers because there are a lot of gospel songs which are also reggae.



"In Ghana, most of our gospel songs are reggae just that we don’t listen to them carefully and reggae isn’t about behavior but it’s a music genre. So if my reggae song which is Effiakuma Love currently trending was done specifically for wee smokers I don’t think it spoils anything at all.”

Throwing more light on the 'wee tag', Kinaata said the herbs used to manufacture the drug was created by God.



“Even if my reggae song was done for wee smokers I believe that wee was also created by God and wee smokers are also human beings,” he added.