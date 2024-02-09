'Breaking off from drugs was a hell, it was a tough fight' - Timaya recounts

Timaya is a Nigerian musician

Nigerian singer Timaya, real name Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, has shared his experiences dealing with drug addiction during the lockdown period in 2020.

Timaya, who is known for his hit songs like "Dem Mama", "Plantain Boy", and "Bum Bum", said in an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos that he was not a saint and that he had done drugs.



He said that he was introduced to Molly, a synthetic drug with psychedelic effects, by some young boys who lived in his house.



"I got introduced to drugs during the COVID-19 lockdown, in 2020. Everybody was home and there were those young guys in my house who were always so happy. And I was like, ‘Bro, how are you guys happier than me, I am the boss I got money. What are you guys on?’ And they told me that they got Molly," he recounted.



He said that his first experience with the drug led to adverse mental and physical effects on him until he came to his senses.



“When I took it, I did not understand myself. I was so happy that I dashed all the money in my pocket. So I wanted to just keep feeling like that. That was how I lost a lot of weight.



"I was not eating, I was just happy. How you go just want dey happy? You are supposed to, first of all, be happy naturally. But when you now need substance to make you happy, it replaces natural happiness. So you have to be buying happiness," Timaya narrated.

He said that he almost died because of his addiction and that he lost many opportunities and relationships because of it.



"Breaking off from drugs was a hell, it was a tough fight," he admitted.



He said that he did not go to any rehab, but he managed to quit drugs on his own and he was now happy, healthy, and focused on his music and his family.



ID/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.