'Breaking world cooking record cost me a lot of money' - Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci is a popular chef and entrepreneur

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has revealed that her Guinness Book of World Records attempt was an expensive venture.

One can recall that Hilda cooked for 100 hours to surpass the previous World record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019.



In an interview on Channels TV, she said: "It cost a lot of money to put up something of that sort"



Hilda Effiong Bassey broke the record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.



She launched into the competition on Thursday, May 11 at exactly 4 pm when she put on her cooker.

On why she embarked on the challenge, Baci said it is one of her biggest aspirations, adding that it is also an opportunity to tell some positive stories from Africa through the meals that we eat.



“The journey to the cook-a-thon started five years ago. It is one of my biggest aspirations and I am glad that I took the bold step to embark on this adventure. I have taken time to prepare for this psychologically and I am proud to finally take on this challenge.



“The cook-a-thon is also an opportunity to tell some of the positive stories that come from Africa through the meals that we make.



“This attempt is also proof of the strength young people can exhibit with the right platform and support. I look forward to receiving support from people across the world to achieve this feat,” she said.