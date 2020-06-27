Music

Brenya drops new song, gets Ghanaians jamming and smiling to it

Highlife musician Brenya is in the homes of Ghanaians again as he drops his latest single Forgete.

The song, creatively crafted, touches on some pertinent and comic issues in the country with the musician satirically addressing such in one piece.



This great piece of artwork takes you on a journey of smiles, laughter and intrigue. And for those who can relate, a journey into those past happy childhoods.

Forgete is on all digital stores. You can click on the link below for your listening pleasure.





Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

