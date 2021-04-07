Bribe everywhere in Ghana, I have to cut corners to make ends meet - Lydia Forson laments

Actress Lydia Forson

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, writer and Activist, Lydia Forson has lamented over the corruptible nature of the Ghanaian citizenry.

Lydia Forson who prides herself as a feminist and frequently creates debates on social media over her comments and opinions on issues bemoaned the fact that the country has extremely become difficult for one to get things done in a legit way.



Sighted on her Twitter page, the voluptuous script interpreter said that one can only compromise and use inappropriate means to get what he or she wants even to the extent of making ends meet.

Lydia Forson cried out vehemently that bribery has become the order of the day in Ghana as we speak and no one can control or change the phenomenon.



"This country is exceptionally HARD for anyone who wants to walk the right path! Even the best of us have had to cut unthinkable corners just to make ends meet. Everywhere bribe! Even if you don’t want to, it’s what you have to in a lot of cases. Mabr3"