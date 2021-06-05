Bride takes off makeup because the church doesn’t allow it – Makeup artist shares unusual encounter

Bride with her make-up before and after

A make-up artist took to social media to share when she had to take off a bride’s make-up because her church does not allow women to wear makeup.

The makeup artist, known as peenfaces on IG, said her workload doubled when she had to clean a client’s face after her engagement and make it up before the reception. Because the client’s church did not allow brides to put on make-up.



She captioned the video. “I had an unusual encounter with my bride on Saturday. After Her engagement in the morning, I had to take off Her make-up for church service. Her church doesn’t permit make-up. I was frustrated and angry because I would have to start the make-up from scratch for her reception. And we know the rush is usually epic when they come back from church for the reception program. We barely even have enough time for touch-ups not to talk about starting the make-up afresh. I was anxious cos i had just 10 mins to fix Her makeup, but then God came through for me. Makeup isn’t a small work as some people assume, especially when you have limited time to work on a face.”

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is a Pentecostal denomination. According to the website, Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries(MFM) focuses on deliverance prayers and spiritual warfare prayers to lose the stronghold of the enemy on your Life.



