Bride weeps uncontrollably as her ex-lover storms wedding to disrupt proceedings

The bride's wedding was disrupted by her ex-lover

A viral video captures a a bride sobbing uncontrollably at her wedding.

Several efforts by patrons to console her, proved futile as she was spotted heartbroken after her ex disrupted her wedding.



Reports state that a man who claimed to be the bride’s 'baby daddy' stormed the venue unannounced to cause mayhem.



The father of the bride's child appeared to be upset that the wedding was taking place without his consent, a situation that caused him to react.



The development which was said to have happened in Ivory Coast, has since stirred massive discussions on social media.

The caption of the video spotted on a popular blog read, “The father of her child arrived to ruin the wedding because she was with him the day before.”



While some netizens believe that it was staged, others have condemned the development, particularly the conduct from both parties.



