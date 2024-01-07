Bridget Otoo 'fires' Akufo-Addo for complaining about Mahama not congratulating him

President Akufo-Addo (left) is being chastised by Bridget Otoo (right)n for calling out Mahama

Outspoken media personality, Bridget Otoo, has descended heavily on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for calling out the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for his failure to congratulate him after the 2020 general elections.

According to her, President Akufo-Addo does not have the moral right to question John Mahama for not congratulating him because he also failed to recognize persons who suffered brutality and violence during the 2020 elections.



She asked why President Akufo-Addo has not attended to the families of the eight people who lost their lives during the 2020 general elections but is worried about Mahama not recognizing his victory.



“Just like the families of the 8 people who died during the 2020 elections," she wrote on her X page in response to a post by TV3 detailing President Akufo-Addo fuming about Mahama not congratulating him.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered an address ahead of January 8, 2024, Constitution Day.



Among others, he spoke about the importance of Ghana's democracy and the need to continually protect it and consolidate the gains of the last three decades.

2024 marks the 4th anniversary of the day marked as a statutory holiday.



Akufo-Addo also touched on the need for a clean and fair election come December 2024, stressing that he was ready to do all it takes to ensure the process benefits Ghana above any party or candidate.



“In the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election and the winning candidates of the conclusion of the process should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation,” he stated.



Then he sent a tongue-in-cheek message to former president John Dramani Mahama: “On a lighter note, three years on, I am still waiting on my main opponent in the 2020 election to congratulate me on my victory.”



The remark has been met with mixed reactions by the public on social media.



