Bridget Otoo 'replies' Rev. Kusi Boateng over 'I'm happy' comment

Journalist Bridget Otoo has responded to recent comments by embattled secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng.

Kusi Boateng told his congregation on January 22 that he was okay, happy and doing well in the face of allegations of financial impropriety and double personality levelled against him by a sitting Member of Parliament.



Otoo intimated further that the clergyman is happy because president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo supports him.



"You will be super happy, Nana Akufo-Addo supports everything you do. I wouldn’t be this happy if fraud is levelled against me unless I did commit fraud," Otoo posted on Twitter.



What Kusi Boateng told his congregation:



Her caption was accompanied by a video of Kusi Boateng saying: "How can I go up without fighting the demons in the air? And so, stop all these fights and all these arguments. The question is that, is your father okay? I’m 100 percent okay.

“The question is that, is your father happy? I’m super happy. The question is that, is your father going to go through this? I promise you that I will go through this honourably.



“So, every one of you should be relaxed, be happy, and don’t waste your time fighting on Facebook.”





You will be super happy, @NAkufoAddo supports everything you do. I wouldn’t be this happy if fraud is leveled against me unless I did commit fraud. https://t.co/Vu2LWJBB9Y — The Bourne Again Identity (@Bridget_Otoo) January 23, 2023

The latest corruption exposé on the National Cathedral by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, suggested impropriety on the part of Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.

On January 16, 2023, the MP made some allegations against the clergyman among others that he owned a company that the National Cathedral paid GH¢2.6 million to in irregular payments.



Members of the Trustee of the Cathedral have since responded that the payment was a refund of a loan they took from the said company.



