Bright Yaw Hodzor, the celebrity painter covers Oasis Magazine’s April edition

Ghanaian celebrity painter, Bright Yaw Hodzor

Source: Prince Akpah, Contributor

Ghanaian celebrity painter, Bright Yaw Hodzor has graced the 16th cover of a business magazine, Oasis Magazine April edition to share his story on being a painter, entrepreneurs and genius creative mogul.

The magazine which was released on 19th April 2021 features his life story and detailed interview about his work in Ghana and other parts of the continent.



For the past 15 years, with a specialty in interior and exterior paintings, Bright has built a sterling career for himself accumulating high-earned clients such as Ghana Library Authority at Airport Residential, Cocobod, ICGC East Legon and North Legon branches, Action Chapel International, Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Madina, Top Kid International School at East Legon, Akosombo International School, Quality Insurance Company headquarters, Willmar, Bosch Ghana, Trassaco and Manet Estate among many others.



In the magazine, Bright Hodzor shares his journey on how he pursued his dream to become a professional painter and his motivation on why he chose this career path. He also enlightened readers on his career challenges, and how one can grow their talent into a profession.

He also revealed in this exclusive interview about why young people must invest in themselves and add value to their skills which has a great potential of bringing opportunities their way and reducing the rate of unemployment in Ghana.



During his interview, he advised readers to be hardworking and forget about short cut means to success. We have seen a lot of young people involved in fraud and spiritualism to make money.



The magazine can be downloaded via www.oasismagazine.africa/magazine