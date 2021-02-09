Brihanna Kinte wins Miss Intercontinental Ghana 2020

Brihanna Kinte has been crowned the winner of the 2020 Miss Intercontinental Ghana beauty pageant.

She was crowned the winner at the grand final which happened last Saturday at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.



Brihanna Kinte beat off competition from ten other contestants to emerge winner of the first edition. Stephanie Muonah, a graduate of Sunyani Technical University, and Agbenu Mawuena Mavis who is also a 23-year-old student of the University of Professional Studies were the first and second runners up respectively.



Besides clinching the crown, she annexed four other awards on the night, including; Best Project, Best Catwalk, Miss Swimwear, and Face of Pinamang Cosmetics.



Speaking to the media after the show, the new Queen said she was going to advocate for proper menstrual hygiene.



She hopes to raise awareness on period poverty in Ghana and find a solution(s) for the issue with the help of the government. Her desire to eradicate period poverty in Ghana led her to initiate Ghana’s first line of reusable and biodegradable sanitary pads.

For her prize, she takes home souvenirs and products from sponsors including a year-long contract with Pinamang Cosmetics as the Face of its products.



In addition, she gets an all-expenses-paid trip to represents Ghana in New Delhi, India.



The Miss Intercontinental Ghana grand finale was a night of great African fashion, culture, beauty and glam.



There were interesting performances by Gospel artists, Jayana, Luciya, Rhoy of Mentor Fame, Arabella, and Cloudz Dancers.



The main event was hosted by Achieva Evans and Ms. Ofosuaah while Nana Yaw Koranteng and Achiaa Papabi hosted the Red Carpet event.

Miss Intercontinental Ghana beauty pageant seeks to empower women to change the world. It is also a unique blend of glamour and elegance.



2020 Miss Intercontinental Ghana is powered by Cloudz Entertainment.



Sponsors include Pinamang Cosmetics, Cheezy Pizza, KTA Mobile, Food Yard, Treasure Island, GIHOC DISTILLERIES, Abrante3 College, Crystal Galaxy College, South Africa Wines, EYE360 Security, Nyonuvi, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Print Photography, Kukus Nest, Official Hairbysigns, Kiko’s Creation. Media partners include Ceejay TV, Kasapa102.5fm, Ashirifi Productions and Osei David.