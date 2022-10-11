Broadcast Music, Inc. honours Kuami Eugene in London

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has been honoured at the 2022 BMI Awards in London.

Singer-songwriters Nigerians Ckay and Joeboy and Eugene together with the publishers of the hit song ‘Love Nwantiti’ were awarded at the ceremony held at London’s Savoy Hotel on 3rd October 2022.



‘Love Nwantiti’ was among other songs awarded under the ‘Most-Performed Songs of the Year’ category.



The category focuses on honouring songs that enjoyed superlative performances on terrestrial radio, satellite radio, and digital streaming services over the past year.

Other big winners on the night included British singer Ed Sheeran and Irish Johnny McDaid for Bad Habits (Song of the Year), Nigerians Tems (Impact Award) and Wizkid for ‘Essence’ (Most Performed Songs).



Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) Impact Award is given to a songwriter, producer or composer for their artistry, creative vision, and impact on the future of music.



Kuami Eugene’s latest hit is ‘Take Away’. He just concluded a tour in Europe.