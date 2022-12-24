0
Bronya: Kwame Yogot releases official song for Christmas celebration

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Looking for the official song for the Christmas celebrations? Then look no further than Kwame Yogot’s Bronya song.

Kwame Yogot ‘Bronya’ song which was released on December 22, 2022 is already dominating airplay on both traditional and digital music platforms.

In the song, Kwame Yogot rides on a danceable beat to talk about the things that characterize Christmas in this part of the world.

Yogot details the various things that happen during Christmas and also talks about some relationship issues in the song.

With the Christmas set to commence today, hop onto the digital platforms and treat yourself to the banger from Kwame Yogot.

