0
Menu
Entertainment

Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku nearly get into a fistfight

ERNEST OPOKU AND BROTHER SAMMY (1) Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku captured fighting

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the night of March 24, 2023, tensions between two popular Ghanaian gospel musicians, Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku, almost turned into physical violence when the two met in Kumasi.

In an Instagram post shared by blogger, Zionfelix, the two artists have been at odds for several months, with Brother Sammy reportedly claiming that Ernest Opoku is his subordinate, or "small boy," in interviews.

Ernest Opoku has remained silent on the matter until recently when he stated in an interview on Agyenkwa FM that Brother Sammy must apologize to him before he is allowed to attend his upcoming 20th-anniversary concert as a gospel musician.

Brother Sammy, not taking kindly to this ultimatum, confronted Ernest Opoku when they crossed paths in Kumasi.

The confrontation quickly escalated, with Ernest Opoku rising to confront Brother Sammy in a fit of fury.

The two men had to be separated by onlookers to prevent the altercation from escalating further.

However, some netizens who watched the altercation video have speculated that it may be a publicity stunt designed to promote Ernest Opoku's upcoming concert.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears